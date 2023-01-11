Waupun council hears requests for ARPA funding: Many needs identified for limited resource

WAUPUN – While Waupun’s allocation of $1.17 million in COVID relief funds may be large, needs are far greater.

The Waupun Common Council heard from individuals and community groups about how those funds, allocated by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, could be spent on Tuesday night at City Hall. About a dozen people appeared, some to observe and some to request money for specific causes.

“It’s like answering the question, ‘What would you do if you won a million dollars, except there are a whole lot of things that you can’t use it for,’” Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said in August.

Such funds cannot be used for regular operations, and will not be replenished. Restrictions on spending require that they address losses and challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and 2021. Funds have been placed in a segregated account awaiting appropriation. They must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

A list of proposals was gathered from city officials and city department heads. Capital needs for the city alone total more than $11 million. Proposed projects which do comply with the acceptable uses of the funds could include:

Facility/Operational Consolidation — $350,000 — Consolidation of city/utilities administration (though other areas could be researched), reduce/eliminate duplication of work efforts, produce cost savings (by going to one facility, through staff consolidation achieved through attrition, etc.), to provide a greater level of customer service to community.

Establish Internal Tax Incremental District (TID) relief — $400,000 — Reduce current/eliminate new general fund advances to TID’s (positive for bond rating), fund small TID projects and cover short-term cash flow shortfalls eliminating the need to borrow or advance from the general fund.

Funding of lost sewer utility revenues — $332,000 — Revenues from the three Department of Corrections facilities account for 45% of the sewer utilities annual revenues, as the facilities began disposing of food waste in the garbage rather than the sewer systems.

South Madison Street Water/Sewer Reconstruction Cost Increases — $332,000 — Material and construction costs for the water/sewer utilities portions of the South Madison Street reconstruction project have increased an estimated $248,679 or 23.3% since May of 2020.

Essential Worker Pay — $250,000 — In an effort to retain critical staff, essential to maintain operations, consider premium pay.

Storm-water Pond Installation — $300,000 — Allocate funds to purchase future storm-water pond locations per permit and agreements with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Traffic Light Cabinets — $34,000 — The traffic light cabinets are approaching end of life at Main and Madison and Main and Watertown streets.

Dodge Park — $35,000 — Replace tennis courts and add outdoor play equipment/elements.

Shaler ADA Improvement — $125,000 — Americans with Disabilities Act landscape around war memorial wall and driveway.

Ball Diamond — $500,000 — Turf replacement.

Aquatic Center — $30,000 — Climbing wall.

Wilcox Park ADA accessible playground — $200,000.

Zoellner Park — $50,000 — Playground equipment replacement.

Buwalda Park — $50,000 — Playground equipment replacement.

Downtown Green Space — $750,000 — Develop a gathering space in the downtown to support community building as well as downtown revitalization efforts.

Shaler Drive — $1.6 million — Install Shaler Drive to improve and expand access to commercial and residential lots within the community and support growth of jobs and Tax Incremental Districts.

City Hall Boiler — $1.1 million — Install/upgrade HVAC systems at City Hall to ensure longevity of building.

Ladder Truck — $2 million — Replace 30-year-old ladder truck.

Childcare — $250,000 — Support renovations and expansion of daycare facilities in the community.

Childcare Planning — $25,000 — Work with Dodge County communities on a “Dream Up” grant to plan sustainable childcare solutions in the community.

Communication — $30,000 — Replace the digital signage in front of the Public Safety Building.

Communication-Meeting Solutions — $25,000 — Increase overall virtual meeting capabilities by upgrading technology to enhance presentation; consider digital recording/streaming capabilities.

Generator — $130,000 — Add a generator to City Hall to support emergency response capabilities and sustain basic services during emergency events.

Emergency Medical Responder Program — $250,000 — Cover the costs associated with EMR start-up and operation to ensure appropriate levels of emergency response.

Small Business Grants — $500,000 — Small business grants to offset revenue losses through pandemic to encourage retention of business communitywide.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station — $50,000 — Add EV charging station in downtown.

City Hall Remodel — $920,000 — Address ADA improvements and renovation needs at City Hall.

Affordable Housing — $750,000 — Develop an affordable housing solution utilizing affordable housing funds.

Requests, including some previously mentioned, were presented by Kurt Klomberg for area child care resources; from Vonda Buchda and Stephanie Fulcer for a redo for handicap access at the Meadow View Primary School playground; from Ryan Hopp of Waupun Little League for baseball field renovation; and from Lucas Dawson and Tyler Loomans of Waupun Hockey for skating floor replacement.

Bill Hoekstra suggested that funds be used to expand or restore city taxi services, to complete road work at Forest Mound Cemetery, to reduce city utility costs, to improve children’s safety with signage and lighting, to improve city infrastructure, and to replace baseball field artificial turf with grass.

Debra Roy suggested that funds be appropriated to deal with future pandemics, or invested in health and safety measures.

“Without life none of this matters,” she said. “We need to be content with some of the things we have already and concentrate on life and safety.”

Mayor Rohn Bishop said he had received two texts suggesting that the money be given back to the government.

Requests will be heard again at 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Waupun Senior Center.

Notable was the absence of alderperson Nancy Vanderkin, who died on Dec. 21. Funeral services were held Dec. 27 in the Waupun City Hall Auditorium. A moment of silence was observed Tuesday in her honor.

Anyone interested in filling Vanderkin’s remaining 6th Ward term, ending in April 2024, is asked to e-mail City Clerk Angie Hull at angie@cityofwaupun.org. Candidates should share their background and indicate why they are interested in the post.