Waupun kitchen certified ready for shared space, catering

WAUPUN — Go Dutch Solutions is moving forward quickly with its plans to become a center of activity and great food in Waupun.

After obtaining state certification as a commercial kitchen, Go Dutch Solutions will offer its facilities to home cooks wanting to reach a wider audience and offer catering both on and off site.

Other businesses may also rent space in the facility, which is part of the former Waupun Christian Home at the corner of South Division Street and Grandview Avenue.

“Going Dutch means to share, so what better place than Waupun to have that name?” said Koehler, referring to Waupun’s Dutch heritage. “There are undoubtedly other business owners like me who are thinking of taking the next step, and that’s one big thing this building has to offer.”

The former nursing home and assisted living facility has a kitchen full of commercial equipment including pans, pots, food prep counters, sinks, ovens, coolers, freezers and more.

While the business began with banquets held inside the facility, it has grown to include hourly kitchen rentals, with a sliding scale depending on the amount of time and equipment needed.

“The longer a person needs the kitchen the lower the rate,” said Koehler. “It’s basically $15 an hour. You bring your own ingredients and we provide professional, top-quality equipment. The ovens are so much faster than home equipment, and we have a walk-in cooler and freezer. We have everything you need for every kind of cooking.”

Renters are instructed on how to use the tools for best results.

“We don’t want you to burn your cakes because our oven is kind of fast,” said Koehler. “We want people to follow their culinary passion and pursue the career that they want to follow.”

The kitchen was inspected and certified Nov. 24. Equipment upgrades, electrical upgrades and other changes met all state requirements. Several catering jobs have proven that the facility works well for anyone who wants to use it.

The catering idea came up during the planning process, when the state inspector asked if Koehler intended to do that kind of work.

“It is clearly a need for the area as some of the busiest caterers have retired,” she said. “The inspector offered to send me a menu, and we used that as a basis for building our own. The whole process of working with the state was terrific. They couldn’t have been more helpful or friendly.”

The menu is designed to be “simple, affordable and memorable."

“Go Dutch Solutions’ menu provides ala cart catering options that offer a made-to-order menu that fits any party’s budget,” said Koehler. “Whether it’s a small gathering like a birthday party or a large wedding we customize a menu and serve delicious food for any occasion. If people don’t see something they want they can ask about it. We can try to create an option that will meet their needs.”

Koehler’s menu includes hors d’oeuvres, sandwiches, starches (from buttered noodles to German potato salad), entrees and vegetables.

Fruit or salad options range from BLT salad to orange fluff. Deserts include assorted cookies, brownies and cupcakes. Breakfast is also offered.

Prices are offered based on the number of people attending, and a set price per person. Certain items are priced per pound.

Koehler’s mother Wendy Strook graduated from Moraine Park Technical College with a degree in culinary arts.

“It feels really good to be involved from the start,” said Strook. “Being able to watch it grow and to see what kind of things are going to come from it has been exciting.”

Personal connections, friends and family, including husband Austin, are also involved.

“Austin is really good with mechanical and technical things,” said Casey. “There are a lot of things I don’t know how to do. A lot of people have helped me out.”

She continued, “My goal is to help the community – different businesses and people – and to run a successful business at the same time. It has been a lot of hard work, but I’ve never backed away from hard work. It really has been a lot of fun.”

A list of independent contractors is available for occasions when Go Dutch is already booked or otherwise unavailable.

“If people have a catering need we can help them,” Koehler said.

For more information visit www.godutchsolutions.com, visit them on Facebook, email godutchsolutions@gmail.com or call (920) 345-1225.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.