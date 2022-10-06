Wauzeka woman to spend over a year in prison for sending suboxone to Fox Lake Prison inmate

JUNEAU — A 34-year-old Wauzeka woman was sentenced to spend 16 months in prison for sending suboxone strips to an inmate at Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Anjelica Lydia-Marie Pitzer was found guilty of a felony charge of delivering illegal articles to an inmate in August.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger sentenced Pitzer on Wednesday to spend 40 months in the Wisconsin Prison System with 24 of them on extended supervision. As a condition of her supervision, she must maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint:

A card was sent to an inmate in Fox Lake Correction Institution and was inspected on Jan. 28, 2021. During the inspection a correctional officer located three suboxone strips in a card that was altered.

Suboxone can be used to treat opioid addiction.

Pitzer’s address was the return address for the card, and she had talked to the inmate about sending the mail during a phone conversation, according to the complaint.

Pitzer was called and said that she was a friend of a friend of the inmate at Fox Lake Correctional. According to the criminal complaint, she admitted to sending him letters and talking to him on the phone, but she denied sending him a card.