Juneau County city schools lay out goals for 2022-23

School is back in session, and Juneau County's three cities' districts discussed some plans and improvements for the 2022-23 school year.

Mauston, New Lisbon, and Elroy, of the Royall School District, all are making upgrades and adding facilities with referendum dollars, and each district is enhancing its current programs with those improvements to create additional education opportunities for students that include preparation for a wide array of post-graduation outlets.

Mauston

The School District of Mauston began session on Sep. 1 and its main school grounds' new projects are nearly complete and accessible for students and staff, highlighted by the new building and parking/drop-off area for West Side Elementary School.

During the fall election of 2020, a presidential year, area voters approved a $54.8 million referendum to make improvements and additions to district schools. Referendum dollars were spent on the new West Side Elementary and a new technical and agricultural education wing at Mauston High School.

"Everything that we had set out at the beginning of this process and said that we are going to do in our listening to our communities about what they wanted to see us do, I would say all of that stuff was able to be incorporated within the budget that we had when we passed the $54.8 million referendum," said district superintendent Joel Heesch. "Budgetarily, we stayed right on track."

Heesch said that the referendum projects were not only aimed toward improving facilities, but were based upon projections on how education could look over the next decade.

The name of West Side Elementary School remained the same with the construction of the new facility. Heesch said that the 70-plus year tradition of the school is being preserved.

The high school's new technical and agricultural wing will be "phenomenal" for students, particularly ones interested in trade or agriculture, according to Heesch.

Heesch also mentioned how businesses located in and near the district have needs for employees searching for work in the trades. The district also has a youth apprenticeship program that over 30 students were involved in during 2021-22. Heesch said the district wants to expand that program to include more industrial work to go along with the hospitality and tourism sectors it already serves.

A manufacturing center is featured in the new wing. For agriculture, the high school is expanding to hydroponic and aquaponic methods of plant growth, according to Heesch. The school received two grants for its plant-growing programs during the summer.

"Our eyes are not only on today, but into the future to make sure that what we are doing for our students is going to prepare them to be successful," said Heesch. "When we have high school kids, it's more about what their pathway to success is. It might be a four-year university, two-year technical school, military or the world of work. We want to make sure that, whatever their passion is, that we have the opportunities for them to be able to achieve that."

Mauston High School will host a grand opening celebration to highlight the district's new facilities on Oct. 12.

At Olson Middle School, referendum projects included a "maker's space" that houses introductory-level engineering classes, complete renovation of the auditorium, bathroom updates and flooring throughout the school. New flooring and windows were installed at all of the schools, including Lyndon Station Elementary School.

"It is going to blow people away when they see all the work that has been done inside this," said Heesch of Grayside Elementary School, which was heavily gutted and renovated as part of the referendum.

Four schools, Olson, Grayside, West Side and the high school, are located within the complex on Grayside Avenue in Mauston.

"We touched all five of our buildings and made sure there was work done in all five of them," said Heesch. "No matter where our students are, we want them to experience this new look that the school district has for them."

Lyndon Station and parts of the towns of Lisbon and Lemonweir and other nearby towns, along with Mauston, are served by the district.

New Lisbon

In April, the School District of New Lisbon passed a $1 million referendum to improve school projects, recurring over four years, beginning with 2022-23.

Scott Hickey, the district superintendent, said that the district is busy with a litany of projects funded with those dollars. All parking lots were replaced with fiber-reinforced concrete surfaces that are projected to last more than two decades. Roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs and upgrades were also made.

Teachers now have new laptops and a smart panel teaching surface, which Hickey said will "allow for more interactive teaching and learning opportunities for our students." The district also made wireless connectivity investments and upgrades to the class bell and security systems.

New Lisbon Junior High/High School, which holds students from grades seven through 12, has implemented a new scheduling system, according to principal Mark Stamper. The schedule has different times for varying weekdays.

"It has been a long process of collaboration to get to this point and we are excited to see how the students respond," said Stamper in an email.

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, junior high students have a six-period day while high-schoolers go to school for eight periods. All students have block scheduling on Wednesdays and Thursdays, which Stamper says will "give each teacher the opportunity to have a day each week where they can spend some extra time with their students."

Stamper acknowledged how the changes will require some getting used to, but that the district will make adjustments as needed.

Stephanie Moore, the principal at New Lisbon Elementary, said that there will be more incentives for students who exhibit exemplary behavior and excel academically.

"Our emphasis will be on teaching routines and behavioral expectations in all school settings," said Moore in an email. "As a team our hope is to use common language and common expectations so our students can feel a sense of belonging and comfort in all school settings."

"Rockets of the Month" will be monthly awards for students who Moore said are "safe, respectful and responsible at school," and Students of the Month are ones who are excelling in the classroom.

Ashley Baker, the district's psychologist and special education director, said that the curriculum throughout all grade levels is becoming more aligned with state standards. She said that further alignment ensures the district is addressing those standards without achievement gaps.

The School District of New Lisbon serves the city, as well as the villages of Hustler and Camp Douglas, and the towns of Lisbon, Clearfield, Cutler, Fountain, Germantown and Orange in Juneau County, as well as the towns of Clifton and Oakdale in Monroe County.

Elroy

Tom Benson, the Royall School District superintendent, said that the district is currently planning a district building project after a $10.9 million referendum passed during the spring. The project will begin during the spring of 2023.

"Once completed in the summer of 2024, we will have expanded the spaces that support a variety of programs, and we will have significantly improved the safety and security of our facility," Benson said in an email.

Benson added that the district is continuing to push for expanded work-release programs, as well as course offerings with both technical and university partnerships. Such courses bring opportunities for high school and college credit.

The district is also further developing a guided study hall program to emphasize work with students who are falling behind.

"This program will serve as an intervention of those students at risk of becoming credit-deficient," Benson said.