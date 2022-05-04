New Lisbon American Legion finishes veteran honors monument

Similar to other Vietnam War veterans in Wisconsin and across the country, Post 110 members who fought in Vietnam did not have a warm welcome when coming home.

"I was in during that time and Vietnam veterans didn't have much of a welcome back because of all the conflicts in the U.S.," said Neil Ulrich, a member of New Lisbon's American Legion Post 110. "I was spit on in Chicago once."

Ron Lauden, another member of American Legion Post 110, said the completion of the New Lisbon Veterans Memorial — a newly-built monument honoring veterans in the city and the surrounding area of various wars — is meaningful because many of the surrounding communities have veterans memorials.

The project consists of six groups of stone pillars. The pillars honor community veterans from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, other wars, and peacetime service members. A monument that displays "Honoring All Veterans of the New Lisbon Area" stands in front of the other pillars. American flags are the only elements of the memorial yet to be installed.

"It means a lot to us because we didn't get it when we came back from Vietnam," Roy Granger, another New Lisbon Vietnam veteran, said of the memorial. "Now, when we go in stores and wear a hat like this (referring to the Vietnam veteran's hat he was wearing), they'll say, 'Thank you for your service.' It's unbelievably heartwarming."

New Lisbon Veterans Memorial is located just west of the American Legion Post 110 on Wisconsin Highway 80 adjacent to the Lemonweir River.

"I'm so happy to have it here," said Ulrich.

Stonework for the project in New Lisbon has now been completed and there will soon be an opening celebration. The Legion will host a dedication ceremony on Memorial Day (May 30) at 11 a.m. at the site.

"We're going to dedicate it to the veterans of the New Lisbon area," said Granger.

Chicken dinners will be served an hour later at Post 110, which doubles as the New Lisbon Community Center. Granger said state Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, a veteran himself, will be the guest speaker.

On April 27, Post 110 announced the completion of the monument. The pillars have names of living and deceased veterans engraved on them, with each name carved into a stone that also indicates the war in which he or she fought.

Lauden stated, "2020 was when we started the project. We thought it was going to be like a five-year project. We ended up, in 11 months, raising $120,000, enough to finish this project."

All funds for the project came from community individuals, organizations and businesses, according to Lauden. He added that individual donations ranged from $1 to $15,000. Granger said there were 294 donors to the project. The funds raised far exceeded the initial projected cost of the memorial, which was just over $70,000.

"We got around the community, the community stepped up and we're just happy to be able to do this for the community and the veterans," said Granger. "Businesses stepped up along with a lot of local people."

Lauden said that ideas for the project began circulating in October 2020 and that initial plans were to have it in front of Post 110. However, issues with underground lines in the initial location caused the site to be moved to its current location, which is the former site of a creamery, according to Lauden.

Two items at the initial location — a helicopter and military tank display — could be relocated in the future.