Portion of Wisconsin River Meats a "total loss" in overnight fire

A portion of Mauston’s Wisconsin River Meats burnt down during an overnight fire Feb. 2-3, with the cause of the fire still under investigation.

“The old portion of the plant is a total loss,” Wisconsin River Meats said in a Facebook post about the fire. “We humbly ask that you be patient and please give us some time to sort out the cause of the fire and for us to transition some of our business and invoicing to our warehouse.”

The meat processing company, located at N5340 Highway HH, Mauston, is in the process of building a new store and sausage processing facility. The new building appears to have survived relatively unscathed by the fire.

After the fire was reported the Mauston Fire Department and Mauston EMS reported to the business. Mutual aid requests were made to the Lyndon Station Fire Department, New Lisbon Fire Department, Necedah Fire Department, Quincy Fire Department and Elroy Fire Department.

The company is asking customers to avoid stopping at Wisconsin River Meats while the fire department works to extinguish the fire and to “please allow us time to organize ourselves.” Hunters who have venison orders at Wisconsin River Meats are advised that their meat and orders are safe and stored in a separate, unaffected building.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

