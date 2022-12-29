Two dead in murder-suicide in rural Juneau County

Two people are dead following a domestic murder-suicide in rural Juneau County.

According to a release from county Sheriff Brent Oleson, the county's Communications Center received a call around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. 28 relating to a potential domestic disturbance on County Highway O in the Town of Plymouth. Initial reports indicated that a firearm was involved with shots fired.

When law enforcement units arrived on the scene, they discovered an adult male and adult female both deceased in the rural residence. The joint investigation determined that the female was the victim of a homicide by the male, who then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Assisting the Juneau County Sheriff's Office with the investigation are the Mauston Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol. Names of the deceased individuals are not being released at this time. Oleson assured in the release that this was an isolated incident and there is no present threat to the public.