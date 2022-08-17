U.S. Sen. Baldwin visits Marquis Energy in Necedah

Marquis Energy in Necedah is a large producer of ethanol for the area, and Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin toured the facility recently to highlight legislation that facilitates ethanol production.

Baldwin arrived at the plant on the morning of Aug. 16 to discuss the Defend the Blend and the Inflation Reduction acts. Both pieces of legislation combine to give ethanol producers market certainty and tax incentives for providing corn-based energy.

"Ethanol, as a product, is something that really helps us lower our carbon footprint compared to some of the fossil fuel alternatives," said Baldwin. "Federal policy, sadly, has been very inconsistent about our renewable fuel standards and volumes. Looking forward, we really want certainty."

Baldwin went on to explain that other refineries have received federal waivers from biofuel blending requirements. She also mentioned the importance of having ethanol fuel available throughout the year.

"All of this would create greater demand and certainty for ethanol here from Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest," said Baldwin.

The Defend the Blend Act was introduced in December of 2021. It prohibits the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from reducing the minimum applicable volume of biofuels that must be blended into transportation fuel once those levels are finalized for any given year. Biofuel volume levels are known as Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs).

Baldwin said that there are multiple aspects to incentives relating to renewable and clean energy created via the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Aug. 16. The legislation extends tax incentives for industries such as ethanol, increasing the demand for the product, as well as reducing American energy costs in the long term.

"There is an investment in infrastructure so consumers can get ethanol products where they can get other fuel products," said Baldwin, referring to a $500 million investment in ethanol infrastructure.

"The Inflation Reduction Act is a very smart policy because it says, 'Hit these carbon standards and if you can hit these carbon standards, you can qualify for some potential credits'," said Dustin Marquis, the director of Government Relations and Employee Outreach at Marquis Energy. "The reality is that there is a cost associated with that, and so it helps provide certainty that if ethanol producers implement technologies that would lower the carbon intensity even further."

Marquis added that the company has reduced carbon emissions by 46% and said that the legislation incentivizes innovation for cleaner energy. Baldwin described the process for producing fuel as "linear" in the Necedah plant, adding that the plant is open 24/7 except for holidays.

The plant was designed to produce 50 million gallons of ethanol per year, but now produces twice that amount, according to Baldwin, who attributed the "impressive feat" of increased production to innovation and efficiency.

“Ethanol offers a positive energy balance. The amount of energy used to produce ethanol has decreased including the amount used by our Wisconsin corn growers to actually grow the corn,” said James Giese, Director at Wisconsin Corn Growers Association from Alma Center, in a release from Baldwin's office. “Marquis Energy, along with the seven other ethanol plants in Wisconsin, give our local farmers a way to contribute to a sustainable future.”

The Wisconsin Corn Growers also indicated that ethanol production generates $4.2 billion in economic activity in Wisconsin, impacting 19,000 jobs with $982 million in wages.

Baldwin added that the legislation enables investment credits for investors interested in growing ethanol production and supply.

"The idea behind the Inflation Reduction Act with regard to its energy provisions is to lower our carbon emissions by 40% just in the next eight years," said Baldwin. "It's kind of an all-hands-on-deck approach."

Inconsistencies in federal policy regarding renewable fuel production, including retroactive revisions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005 and the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, have produced the uncertainty surrounding biofuel production, according to Baldwin.

Both of the mid-2000s legislation items were the originating pieces of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). According to the RFS website, the standard requires renewable fuel to be blended into transportation fuel in increasing amounts each year, escalating to 36 billion gallons by this year. Each renewable fuel must emit lower levels of greenhouse gases than the fuel it replaces.

"The Senator is absolutely correct," said Marquis. "There has been inconsistency on the federal side with how they handle the Renewable Fuel Standard. The Renewable Fuel Standard was enacted because ethanol fuels are homegrown, home-produced energy solutions. They're lower cost and lower carbon."