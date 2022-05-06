Leadership changes coming in Poynette School District

The Poynette School District is undergoing an administrative transition, shifting the roles of superintendent and middle school principal.

The current superintendent, Matthew Shappell, is retiring in late December after a career spanning over 33 years, with current middle school principal Jerry Pritzl set to take over as district administrator. Filling the role of middle school principal is Jacob Hunter, who is new to the district.

The transition will begin on July 1, with Pritzl taking on the role of assistant superintendent, learning the ins and outs of the position while mentoring Hunter. Over the summer and fall, Shappell says a “strategic planning process” will take place between the school and community, facilitated by Pritzl.

This process, he said, will help to inform budget priorities and establish goals for the district in years to come, which he hopes will make the transition smoother.

“Each change causes upheaval and unease — it is only natural,” said Shappell in an email. “I think Poynette’s process speaks to the vision of the Board and their prioritizing a transition that keeps the focus on student achievement while eliminating some of the unknowns and concerns.”

Shappell added that over 80 school district leadership changes are predicted across Wisconsin by July 1, and that it is possible that number may be as high as 100.

Regarding the end of his career, Shappell says he’s still passionate about public education, but he’s looking forward to what lies ahead for him.

“I strongly believe that public schools are the cornerstone of a healthy democracy,” said Shappell. “But I’m also excited to spend more time with my family and explore the new chapters of our lives yet to be written.”

His excitement, he said, extends to Pritzl and Hunter in their new roles.

New principal

After a period of interviewing, whittling a “deep applicant pool” into a group of finalists, Shappell says he’s confident in Hunter’s capabilities.

Hunter, he said, stood out from other finalists for his work implementing “rigorous curriculum” among teachers, his general demeanor, and his experience with Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports — an approach the district has been using to promote safety and positive behavior among students.

Hunter has been working in education for the past decade, teaching social studies for seven years. Shappell says his most recent job, instructional coaching in Sun Prairie makes him “a perfect fit to continue to build on the great things that are happening at Poynette Middle School.”

Hunter said he’s “really excited to get to know the community,” adding that the district’s leadership transition plan especially interested him in the role.

“(The district is) doing a lot of really good work that I’m excited about,” said Hunter. “To see all the work they’ve done and to know that plans are in place to keep that work accelerating.”

His immediate plans, he said, include a lot of listening and learning, as well as settling into the community with his wife and two daughters.

As an experienced educator, Hunter says he’s also prepared for the challenges he may face as principal, particularly the ones brought about by the pandemic.

“The last few years in public education have been really, really tough I think everywhere you go, and Poynette’s no exception,” he said.

In navigating those challenges, Hunter said he’s been “reimagining what school can be like to serve all students,” and developing a learning approach to “meet kids where they are.”

Ahead of his July start date, Hunter is hosting a meet-and-greet at the middle school on May 18 from 4-5 p.m., where community members can come discuss goals and plans with him.

“I’m just authentically really excited to get to know the community,” said Hunter.

