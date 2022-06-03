Dells High School has new flight simulator, may look into flight classes

Dells area high school students are being introduced to flying with a new, interactive device meant to mimic pilot operations.

Wisconsin Dells High School received a donated flight simulator from the Baraboo-Dells Airport chapter of Students in Aviation (SIA). The simulator is modeled similar to a video game, with controls meant to imitate those of the flight deck in an airplane, along with three monitors that give the appearance of the front window of an airplane.

"We were first contacted about it in February and we met with (Students in Aviation CEO) Joe (Canepa), then talked about it, and a month later we had our simulator," said school principal Hugh Gaston. "It happened very quickly."

The simulator, an $8,000 donation from SIA, is currently used for extracurricular aviation learning activities, according to Gaston. He added that the school may offer introductory flight courses in the future, but did not offer a possible timeline because a concrete amount of student interest still remains to be seen, as well as how such courses could fit into the school's curriculum.

Gaston added that his own interest in aviation and flight simulation warmed him up to the idea of adding the simulator. The simulator added an opportunity for students to learn about getting into a field that needs more employees, according to Gaston.

"On the school side, we both had an innate interest in this," said Gaston. "It was an easy 'yes' for us."

The simulator was installed around Easter and Gaston said students have showed interest. He mentioned the three monitors and said that the layout of the simulator engages the interest of students who love video games, along with how the machine has more versatility than just offering flight simulation.

"A lot of kids have asked, 'What other games can you install on there?'" said Gaston.

"As far as students are concerned, they can claim a certain number of hours of allowable time towards their private pilot's license," said Canepa. "If they decide to get their instrument rating, which allows them to fly in the clouds and things like that, they can log quite a few hours with it. Even airline transport pilots can come in and get something out of it, as opposed to sitting at home with a simulator that is not certified."

Students in Aviation is a nonprofit organization that was started in 2016 and provides Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved flight courses to students at no cost, according to Canepa. He said the organization also provides school districts with aviation course curricula, along with other incentives for potential aviation students.

"We've already given out scholarships to students that are going into aviation," said Canepa. "Not just students that want to become pilots, but students that want to go into maintenance and things like that. There's a lot more to it than just the pilot side of things."

According to the SIA's website, the organization has made $25,000 worth of donations to school districts. Canepa added that SIA has a training airplane it operates at Baraboo-Dells Airport for students.

"The goal is hopefully for students who use the simulator here (at the high school) that have an interest can come to us to extend further on that," said Anastasia Eisen, an SIA board member.