Dells schools perform slightly above state average in 2021-22

Wisconsin Dells schools had a relatively strong 2021-22 school year, with one elementary school and the local high school standing out on the state's annual report cards.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its annual report cards for districts and schools throughout the state on Nov. 15, and the School District of Wisconsin Dells met or exceeded expectations in all four of its facilities. Lake Delton Elementary School continued its reputation for high academic achievement, having graded out the highest of all four schools.

As a whole, the district earned a score of 68, giving it three stars, or "Meeting Expectations" rating. Most areas of the report card were close to state average, but the district was in the upper half as far as bringing students who scored lower on tests up to speed.

The report cards for the district and all four of the individual schools can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website.

Wisconsin Dells High School also exceeded state expectations in 2021-22, in particular with regard to bringing along students whose test scores indicated the need for the most academic support, or the "Target Group."

"We were super focused on our Juniors, especially those students who scored below benchmark on the state tests in 8th (pre-pandemic) and 10th grade (mid-pandemic)," said Hugh Gaston, who served as the principal of the high school during the 2021-22 school year prior to his current role as the district's Director of Digital Learning and Technology, in an email.

"The pandemic had taken a toll in many ways and we knew we had to rally," he said. "I'm immensely proud of the efforts the WDHS staff put into trying to close the gaps, making adjustments to instruction and assessment in ways both big and small."

Gaston added that the focus was not just in academics, but ensuring that all students designated for the target group (ones deemed to be behind grade level) received positive staff attention unrelated to their schoolwork. The district was 98% successful in making sure each of those students received that attention during each quarter of the year.

Lake Delton Elementary School earned a score of 83 on its report card from DPI, which was significantly higher than the other three district schools and put it in the "Significantly Exceeded Expectations" category, which also carries a five-star rating. The school did not have a state-designated target group because less than 20 students at the smaller-enrollment school fit into the category.

The year 2021-22 is the sixth consecutive year in which Lake Delton Elementary has finished with a five-star rating from its DPI report card. The school was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2020 for its work with closing achievement gaps among students.

"It has to do with the staff," said Felipe Armijo, the school's principal. "The staff continues to do the things that they need to do every year. They work on themselves first and we have that mantra here that teachers are the place where they work on themselves and with that work, students get better."

Armijo also said that teachers work hard during the summertime to improve teaching skill and student engagement and that the students' success follows from that. He mentioned that school instructors use Fountas and Pinnell, a literacy instruction program for teachers, literacy specialists, and district administrators, for teaching students in third through fifth grade.

Mandy Haddix, a fifth grade teacher at Lake Delton Elementary, was lauded by Armijo for her constant improvement and innovation in her teaching methods.

"Every year, she finds something new within britches (district guidelines) that she's bringing to her students that they can progress and get better on," said Armijo.

He mentioned how Haddix has intermittently used algebraic form to teach math to fifth grade students to better prepare them for the subject at the middle school grade levels.

Wisconsin Dells Middle School performed relatively close to the state average, earning a score of 62 and three-star "Meeting Expectations" rating. The school performed slightly better than the state in achievement for both math and English/Language Arts, but was lower than average in growth numbers in those subjects.

The school also fared well when it came to absenteeism and attendance.

Casey Whitehurst, the school's principal, said that the school's goals in English/Language Arts is to increase volume of reading, writing, and speaking in class, share strategies across content areas to enhance students' ability to make connections in learning, use more diverse and rigorous texts to meet all students' needs, and continue implementing instructional strategies that stimulate critical thinking.

For math, Whitehurst said the school uses Illustrative Mathematics, a mathematics curriculum for all grade levels that, according to its website, is a "problem-based core curriculum built on the principle that all students are capable learners of grade-level mathematics". The curriculum encourages students to connect lessons learned from real-life experiences to their understanding of math and the world around them to help solve math problems.

Whitehurst said the school implements the curriculum "with intentionality" and utilizes math language routines that tie directly into it. He added that another math goal is to "intentionally plan for and implement intervention and enrichment for our students."

Spring Hill Elementary School also earned a three-star rating, finishing with a score of 63.5. One highlight of the school's report card was the students' achievement in math, which finished just over 10 points above the state average. The school, like its next-door neighbor (Wisconsin Dells Middle School), finished slightly above average in the two attendance factors.

"Spring Hill will continue to focus on full implementation of our ELA and math curricula across our school while also attending to the social and emotional needs of all students," said Spring Hill principal Julie Ennis in an email.

Regarding achievement, Ennis mentioned that the school has grown 10 and 9% of students into proficiency in English/Language Arts and math, respectively. She added that English/Language Arts proficiency increased at seven times the rate of the state.

The target group for Spring Hill experienced growth higher than the state average at Spring Hill in both subjects.

Growth numbers for Spring Hill finished significantly below state average, which Ennis attributed to the fact that growth numbers on DPI report cards are a measurement of the past three school years. She believes that Spring Hill will surpass state average next year in growth in both subjects (math, English/Language Arts).