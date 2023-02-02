Most people do not expect a stylish restaurant when visiting a McDonald's, but that is exactly what residents of the Dells area get to see.

The McDonald's in Wisconsin Dells, known as the Fort Dells McDonald's because of its location on the former Fort Dells, was honored by Architectural Digest as one of "The 13 Most Beautiful McDonald's in the World" on Jan. 18.

Modeled similar to a log cabin, the unique franchise of the famous fast-food chain features taxidermy animals, wood-carved bears (including one welcoming customers at the door), wood walls and ceiling beams, wood decorations for outdoor activities, such as fishing, and chandeliers made from deer antlers.

"Some get their beauty from ornate architectural details, others from their expressive adaptions that honor a local environment or culture—either way, the results are remarkable," read the Architectural Digest site listing the unique McDonald's franchises worldwide.

Fort Dells McDonald's pictures A gallery of photos from the unique Fort Dells McDonald's is below.

Five of the 13 locations on the list were in the United States. The Fort Dells location was the last one listed and the only one in Wisconsin. Other U.S. locations were in California, New York, Arizona, and Maine. The other eight locations are in Europe and Australia.

"It's a unique store for a lot of reasons," said Wendy Lommen, whose husband, Rick, is the store's licensed operator. "They're (the 13 locations) 'beautiful' because they're unique, I think. They're usually in keeping with the surroundings and the communities that they serve."

The Fort Dells McDonald's is very large compared to other McDonald's restaurants. Lommen mentioned that the restaurant has two full kitchens because of the high volume of service, particularly during the tourism season in the Dells area.

"I can't think of another McDonald's restaurant that I know that has two full kitchens in it," said Lommen.

She also said that the location, unlike the majority of other McDonald's restaurants, does not primarily do business via drive-through and that many customers, often in large groups, choose to dine in after spending time at nearby attractions.

Along with the two kitchens and large dining area, the restaurant has a game room near the entrance, which features arcade-style video games.

Wendy and Rick Lommen operate 65 McDonald's locations in western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and Iowa. The two McDonalds' locations in Lake Delton are among those franchises.

Wendy Lommen said that the Fort Dells McDonald's was built in 2002, which was 17 years after the Fort Dells Theme Park closed after 26 years in business. She added that an inspiration for the unique design of the Fort Dells McDonald's was Frontierland, an attraction at Disneyland in California.

"We had the setting for it," said Wendy Lommen, describing the Fort Dells area. "Giving the Dells part of its original fame and destination love. That was how it began."

She said that the vacant site of the former theme park presented an opportunity to build the McDonald's that honored the history of it. Cities that have the unique McDonald's locations have had requirements in which new establishments must carry a similar theme to the area's appearance.

"McDonald's started allowing operators to build something that would be, we call it a flagship," said Lommen. "It's an icon, it's a one-off of the standard McDonald's. If it's fitting and approved by McDonald's, they allow you to do it."

She added that the log structure of the Fort Dells McDonald's "fits in with the landscape" and, combined with the history of the location, said that it was "natural" to build the unique restaurant.