The arcade is more of a backdrop in Dennis Mitchell's first Wisconsin Dells business venture, but will be front and center in his second one.

Mitchell is set to hold a soft opening for Arcade PVP Bar, a 1980s and '90s-themed bar featuring numerous arcade games and drink incentives, on April 1. Asgard Axe and Tap, Mitchell's first bar which opened in 2019, is an axe-throwing facility that has a basement video game arcade.

That arcade, despite not being marketed as much as axe and knife throwing, has built enough popularity that Mitchell decided to open a bar focused on gaming. The City of Wisconsin Dells approved beer and wine sales licenses for Arcade PVP Bar on March 20, and Mitchell is hoping to have a hard liquor sales license approved as well.

Arcade PVP Bar gallery A short gallery featuring photos of the upcoming Arcade PVP Bar is below.

"We're very, very excited to be opening this new arcade concept," said Mitchell. "It's something unlike anything that we've done before. This new concept, I like to call it like a reverse Las Vegas casino."

Mitchell explained that when customers order drinks, they receive a token and can then play any game in the bar, including claw machines and beer pong. He said that it is the inverse of a casino in Vegas, where drinks are on the house when people play.

"We kind of wanted to do a different kind of arcade," said Mitchell. "We have the arcade at Asgard, but we don't heavily market it. We know our way around the games and we've learned throughout the last couple years, having our own arcade at Asgard, which games people are into and the most played games."

People can also choose to strictly to play the arcade games. Tokens will be sold for $1 apiece, and Mitchell said that $20 would get five free tokens added for a total of 25. Arcade favorites at the upcoming Arcade PVP Bar include Big Buck Hunter, different racing games, a beer pong-style game, and other shooter games.

The oak bar in Arcade PVP Bar, which can seat up to 11 patrons, was refurbished after being the bar at the former Port Huron Brewery on the east side of the city. Bevy, another local brewery, is the current operation at the former Port Huron Brewery site on Business Park Road.

"We talked with the Bevy guys," said Mitchell. "They told me that they pulled this bar out after having it in a storage compartment. I was like, 'Man, that bar is amazing'. Virtually the whole bar is made from oak. It is just a beast of a bar. I'm just really excited that we can keep the Port Huron bar alive."

Arcade PVP Bar may be used for private events in addition to its status as a Dells area tavern. Mitchell specifically mentioned that families or leaders of groups of children can contact him to reserve the facility for a private event.

Along with the litany of games, Arcade PVP Bar is well-appointed with local artwork. Area artist Jade Kozlowski-Goetz, who operates Yellow Hall Studio in Wisconsin Dells, produced '80s and '90s-style gaming artwork for the bar. This includes a bar sign and a horizontal sign showing retro gaming codes. The area behind the beer taps has the Atari 2600, Nintendo, Super Nintendo, and Sega Dreamcast game systems mounted on the wall.

Asgard Axe and Tap's basement arcade games can be played by the hour or unlimited for a flat fee.