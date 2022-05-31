WDHS band, fire departments, Legion part of Dells Memorial Day parade

Area fire departments, the local high school band, and a community veterans' organization spearheaded the Memorial Day parade in Wisconsin Dells.

The parade, which featured the Delton and Kilbourn fire squads, the Wisconsin Dells High School marching band, and American Legion Post 187, along with others, marched from Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in the city to Bowman Park.

"We are gathered here on Memorial Day to honor the memory of our fallen warriors who have given everything to their country," Mark Cobb, commander of the Wisconsin Dells-based Post 187, said in a speech at the park. "We are also reminded on this day that brave men and women have always stepped forward to take the oath and allegiance as members of the American armed forces."

After embarking from the church, the parade turned west down Washington Avenue before coming north on Superior Street. The marchers and vehicles then turned right onto Broadway and went to Bowman Road, where they made another right and gathered in the park.

The band played the national anthem, "America, the Beautiful," and "You're a Grand Old Flag," among other patriotic songs. Cobb then gave a tribute to the 13 U.S. servicemen who perished in an attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021, who ranged in ages from 20-31, along with the story of a Korean War veteran.

"They came from every background, yet they shared a common goal," said Cobb. "To serve America and make life better for others."

Cobb also said that over one million veterans have perished in American warfare, from the Revolutionary War to the global war on terrorism. He said those soldiers gave "the supreme sacrifice" so that U.S. citizens could cherish "God, country, and family".

"I think our commander did an awesome job with his speech today," said Barbara Sigmund, president of American Legion Auxiliary in the city. "It really hit the heart of what this is all about."

The Bowman Park ceremony ended with seven American Legion Post 187 members firing in salute.